 Federated Scholarships Recognize Student Excellence
News

Federated Scholarships Recognize Student Excellence

 

Federated Auto Parts announced it awarded Car Care scholarships to four outstanding students for the 2022-23 academic year:  Taylor Butler of Swanton, Vermont; Alexander Pearl of Niantic, Connecticut; Jarred Simmons of Cape Coral, Florida; and Elizabeth Snow of Twinsburg, Ohio.

To be considered, applicants had to meet the criteria outlined in the Federated section of the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website and name Federated in the sponsor section of their completed application. As an added bonus, each application was also considered for all scholarships listed on AutomotiveScholarships.com where the qualifications were met.

“At Federated, we have a long history of supporting educational opportunities for students, and we are pleased to present the Federated Car Care scholarships to these outstanding young men and women,” said Sue Godschalk, president of Federated Auto Parts. “Taylor, Alexander, Jarred and Elizabeth are not only excellent students, they are also active in their communities. We congratulate them and wish them the best of luck in the upcoming school year.”

Awarded to the employees or children of Federated Car Care Center members, the Federated Car Care scholarships are funded by Fisher Auto Parts and administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation in memory of the late Art Fisher, founder of Federated Auto Parts.

To learn more about Federated Car Care Scholarships or other scholarships being awarded by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, visit www.AutomotiveScholarships.com.

