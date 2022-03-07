Federated to Award More ‘Super-Suite’ Prizes

Federated Auto Parts’ biggest rewards program just got bigger and better. The popular Federated Suite-Stakes program is back and with more chances to win more “super-suite” prizes, it was announced today by Phil Moore, senior vice president, Federated Auto Parts.

“We had incredible participation and very positive feedback about last year’s Federated Suite-Stakes program so we decided to bring it back with even more prizes and ways to win,” said Moore. “Not only will we be giving away over 4,000 exciting prizes, but there will be more ‘suite’ trips and dream vacations as well as new opportunities to win throughout the promotional period.”

Eligible enrolled participants will have the chance to win one of more than 4,000 prizes, including new All-In Las Vegas getaways and Pick-Your-Destination vacations. Other travel packages to be awarded are Suite-Deal Federated 400 trips, featuring a weekend of festivities and suite tickets to the NASCAR race, and Ultimate St. Louis weekends, including a Cardinals baseball game, SRX race at Federated Auto Parts Raceway and “Get Dirty with Kenny” driving experience.about:blank