 Federated to Award More ‘Super-Suite’ Prizes
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Federated to Award More ‘Super-Suite’ Prizes

on

CAWA and UAF Issue Reminder About Scholarship Opportunities

on

ASE Partners With Industry Leaders on Innovative Programs

on

FL Career College Expanding Technician Training Program
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Checking Your Fuel (Video) Video
play

Checking Your Fuel (Video)

Mercedes-Benz Saddlebag Fuel Tanks (VIDEO) Video
play

Mercedes-Benz Saddlebag Fuel Tanks (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Oil and Carbon Deposits

Underhood: Oil and Carbon Deposits
BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries

Automotive: BMW 12Volt Lithium-Ion Batteries

News: Mitchell 1 Accepts Applications For Technology Scholarship
GM Active Fuel Management System Service

Underhood: GM Active Fuel Management System Service
Mercedes-Benz Direct Injection

Automotive: Mercedes-Benz Direct Injection
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Federated to Award More ‘Super-Suite’ Prizes

 

on

Federated Auto Parts’ biggest rewards program just got bigger and better. The popular Federated Suite-Stakes program is back and with more chances to win more “super-suite” prizes, it was announced today by Phil Moore, senior vice president, Federated Auto Parts.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“We had incredible participation and very positive feedback about last year’s Federated Suite-Stakes program so we decided to bring it back with even more prizes and ways to win,” said Moore. “Not only will we be giving away over 4,000 exciting prizes, but there will be more ‘suite’ trips and dream vacations as well as new opportunities to win throughout the promotional period.”

Eligible enrolled participants will have the chance to win one of more than 4,000 prizes, including new All-In Las Vegas getaways and Pick-Your-Destination vacations. Other travel packages to be awarded are Suite-Deal Federated 400 trips, featuring a weekend of festivities and suite tickets to the NASCAR race, and Ultimate St. Louis weekends, including a Cardinals baseball game, SRX race at Federated Auto Parts Raceway and “Get Dirty with Kenny” driving experience.about:blank

Advertisement

“Also new this year are sales team and member rewards as well as customer training prizes like a trip to Florida for The Group Training Academy Spring Training Conference,” said Moore. “We want to thank our members and participating vendor partners for their support of the Suite-Stakes promotion, and we look forward to loyal Federated customers winning thousands of ‘suite’ prizes.”

The Federated Suite-Stakes contest is open for enrollment and runs until June 30, 2022. To be eligible, participants must be a Federated customer in good standing and enrolled in the contest before the June 30 deadline. For more information, including the exciting prizes and sponsoring vendors, contact a Federated representative or visit www.FederatedSuiteStakes.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

News: Federated Car Care Scholarships Available

News: Get Part Smart LIN Alternator Overview Training from MPA

News: ASE Announces Adopt-A-School Program

News: ADVICS Brand Launches Line of Ultra-Premium Brake Fluid

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician