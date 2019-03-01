Fiat Wheel Bearing Failure Analysis

It can be difficult to diagnose why a bearing has failed. By the time the vehicle is brought to the shop, the initial damage has been concealed by a complete failure of the bearing.

This 2014 Fiat Abarth was brought in with the customer being concerned about a noise coming from the left rear. He was convinced that it was a tire. The noise was cyclical and it increased with speed. During inspection, the bearing had no detectable play, the tires were evenly worn, and no ABS wheel speed sensor codes were present. On the lift, the left bearing was significantly noisier than the right bearing when turned by hand. But, no extra play could be detected.

PHOTO 1

Wheel bearings never wear out; they fail. If a bearing is properly sized and the lubricant does not break down, the bearing should last a very long time. But, if the bearing is subjected to high loads and impacts, the rolling elements and lubricants can damage the races and create noise and play.

The seal may be the cause of the rear wheel bearing failure. The grease can be seen on the outside of the bearing’s seal and on the area around the axle and brake dust shield. This area should be dry and free from grease. But, what damaged the seal?

It is difficult to say why the seal failed to keep the grease inside the bearing. The damage could have occurred as a result of external factors, like heat from the brakes, corrosion on the stub axle or installation errors. But, internal factors like high loads and bearing surfaces can increase the heat and cause the grease to expand and force it out of the seal

PHOTO 2

This original wheel bearing has been on the vehicle for only four years and 35,000 miles. This extreme corrosion is not uncommon for vehicles operating in the Rust Belt. While corrosion on the back of the flange is not a functional problem, corrosion on the front of the flange that makes contact with the brake rotor can cause runout.