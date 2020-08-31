FinishMaster Announces Winners Of Hood Master Challenge

From BODYSHOP BUSINESS.

FinishMaster has announced the results of their Hood Master Challenge, a contest designed to help shine a spotlight on the talented individuals working in paint booths every day and give them a chance to show off their skills, win some prizes and have fun doing it. What If? The Hood Master Challenge started out as a “what if” dream with one simple goal: bring the focus back to the artistry within the industry. Nine partners agreed to sponsor the challenge, turning the dream into reality: 3M, AkzoNobel, Indasa, Axalta, Norton Saint-Gobain, Anest Iwata, SEM, SMART and SATA by DanAm. Participant registration opened on March 26 to all FinishMaster customers across the U.S. and Canada. Registrants had a 29” x 27” aluminum miniature hood shipped straight to their door to use as their canvas. After two weeks of open registration, 274 industry artists signed up to compete. COVID-19 Challenges As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers encountered shipping and hood production issues while participants were confronted with challenges ranging from loss of income to product shortages to shop closures. While being mindful of obstacles participants were facing, FinishMaster remained committed to the challenge and the challengers, extending the original deadline of April 20 to June 31. Despite all the difficulties, 46 hoods were submitted for judging.

Once all the hoods were returned to Indianapolis, the fun of unboxing began. Each hood revealed impressive colors and unique designs ranging from mainstream movies and pop culture to custom images. The wide variety of airbrushing and hand-painted lines to multiple layers of taping and striping required judging categories to be reconsidered and expanded. The final categories were decided after the hoods were returned, and it became clear that to do the challenge and competitors justice, there needed to be additional prizes awarded. It was decided that freehand airbrushing, stenciling and hand-laid striping should be judged separately; modifications were unexpected but deserved to be recognized. It was then decided to include a first-place airbrushing and striping category, as well as a final wild card for a final challenger who deserved to place. As COVID-19 case numbers rose, social distancing was defined and restrictions were enforced, decisions had to be made regarding the judging process. An art exhibit that was originally planned to be held in person in Indianapolis had to be canceled and reimagined. The event was meant to showcase the hoods and recognize the talented artists. However, the health and safety of the public took priority, and FinishMaster opted for a virtual judging and enlisted the help of online communities to vote for the crowd favorite.

The Judges The judging panel was made up of sponsor representatives and industry professionals. Individuals who had years of painting experience and a variety of expertise, including a fine arts scholar, magazine editor and several industry influencers, helped to select the winning hoods. A two-hour judging session took place via the Microsoft Teams video platform, where each judge went through their selections. Discussions were exciting as everyone rallied for their favorites, evaluating techniques and difficult designs as well as the time each hood must have taken. There was admiration and praise in every judge’s comment, and sometimes they struggled to select just one. Each member of the panel offered a great deal of knowledge to the outcome and selection of each winner. Choosing a Winner It quickly became clear that choosing a winner was not going to be easy. When it came to selecting the wild card winner, votes were cast three times. Judging was exciting, educational and even humorous at times. Winners were notified on Aug. 7, and many reacted with disbelief. It could have been the last few hard, trying months, but challengers seemed shocked to hear that they were taking home a Hood Master prize.

