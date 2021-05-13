FinishMaster, CREF Launch Inaugural PiN MASTER Challenge

FinishMaster announced that it has partnered with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to create the PiN MASTER challenge for high school and college collision repair students.

The inaugural PiN MASTER challenge, part of FinishMaster’s Hood Master challenge, gives collision students across the country an opportunity to showcase their custom painting skills and win some amazing prizes from challenge sponsors.

“We need to generate excitement around this industry and the fact that it’s a viable career option for students to consider, and if opportunities like this help bring a spotlight to it and the students studying collision repair in high school/college, then it’s a win for everyone,” said Brandon Eckenrode, director of development at CREF.

All high school and college collision students are eligible, including those graduating in May or June of 2021. Students are asked to reach out to their local bowling alleys for a donated pin to use in the competition. Repaired pins can be designed to the artist’s choosing, and both airbrushed and pinstriped application techniques are welcomed.

A judging panel of challenge sponsors, industry experts and influencers will select a first-, second- and third-place winner, awarding prize packages that include SATA spray guns, spray hoses and 300-piece Craftsman toolboxes. Winners will be announced at an exhibit in downtown Indianapolis on Oct. 15, where student pins will be on display.