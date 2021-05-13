 FinishMaster, CREF Launch Inaugural PiN MASTER Challenge
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

FinishMaster, CREF Launch Inaugural PiN MASTER Challenge

on

Students Challenged To Envision Body Shop Of Future

on

NHRA To Race New EV Class In 2022

on

2021 SEMA Hall Of Fame Inductees Announced
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Staying In Your Prime During Oil Change Time Video
play

VIDEO: Staying In Your Prime During Oil Change Time

VIDEO: Oil Pressure Light Information Video
play

VIDEO: Oil Pressure Light Information

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days

Underhood: A/C Service Equipment: We’ve Got It Good These Days
Mitchell Report Examines Ongoing Effects Of COVID-19

Paint / Body: Mitchell Report Examines Ongoing Effects Of COVID-19
CV Axle Inspection And Repair Options

Undercar: CV Axle Inspection And Repair Options
Wheel Installation Requires Torque, Clamping Force Knowledge

Undercar: Wheel Installation Requires Torque, Clamping Force Knowledge
How Battery Service Continues To Change

Underhood: How Battery Service Continues To Change
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

FinishMaster, CREF Launch Inaugural PiN MASTER Challenge

 

on

FinishMaster announced that it has partnered with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) to create the PiN MASTER challenge for high school and college collision repair students.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The inaugural PiN MASTER challenge, part of FinishMaster’s Hood Master challenge, gives collision students across the country an opportunity to showcase their custom painting skills and win some amazing prizes from challenge sponsors.

“We need to generate excitement around this industry and the fact that it’s a viable career option for students to consider, and if opportunities like this help bring a spotlight to it and the students studying collision repair in high school/college, then it’s a win for everyone,” said Brandon Eckenrode, director of development at CREF.

All high school and college collision students are eligible, including those graduating in May or June of 2021. Students are asked to reach out to their local bowling alleys for a donated pin to use in the competition. Repaired pins can be designed to the artist’s choosing, and both airbrushed and pinstriped application techniques are welcomed.

A judging panel of challenge sponsors, industry experts and influencers will select a first-, second- and third-place winner, awarding prize packages that include SATA spray guns, spray hoses and 300-piece Craftsman toolboxes. Winners will be announced at an exhibit in downtown Indianapolis on Oct. 15, where student pins will be on display.

Advertisement

FinishMaster is excited to use this fun and creative opportunity to showcase student skills, invest in the future of the automotive industry and foster the careers of tomorrow’s professionals.

To register, students should email CREF at [email protected]. To learn more about the student challenge, visit finishmaster.info/pinmaster.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

News: Two Ways To Win In Spicer Parts Home Garage Upgrade Contest

News: Mitchell, Mazda Partner For U.S. Collision Repair Network

News: American Welding Society Launches ‘AWS Certified’ Program

News: Goodyear Launches ‘From Garage to Glory’ Talent Search

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician