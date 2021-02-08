Video
Tomorrows Technician

on

First Brands Group Adds New Raybestos Part Numbers

on

Beta Tools USA Establishes North American Presence

on

AISIN Aftermarket Launches Water Pump Timing Belt Kit Video

on

LIQUI MOLY, FCP Euro Start IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Blower Motor Electrical Circuit Video
VIDEO: Blower Motor Electrical Circuit

VIDEO: ASE G1 Test Prep Low Fuel Pressure Logic Video
VIDEO: ASE G1 Test Prep Low Fuel Pressure Logic

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap
Ford Clock Master Diagnostics

Underhood: Ford Clock Master Diagnostics
Engine Build: Turbocharged 2.0L 4G63 Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 2.0L 4G63 Engine
GM Electronic Parking Brake Procedures

Undercar: GM Electronic Parking Brake Procedures
Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency

Underhood: Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency
News

First Brands Group Adds New Raybestos Part Numbers

 

on

First Brands Group has expanded its line of premium-quality Raybestos brake components by adding more than 200 new part numbers, including increased coverage for luxury vehicle applications in categories such as brake calipers and brackets, brake pad sets and brake rotors. 

Click Here to Read More
New Raybestos part numbers are available for luxury vehicle applications including Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Corvette, Genesis, Infiniti, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Saab and Volvo. 

“As a dedicated top brake supplier, we are continuously adding new part numbers to our line of Raybestos brake products to help our customers grow their brake businesses,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager, First Brand Group. “Our most recent additions significantly increase our coverage for the luxury vehicle market, giving today’s professional technicians the quality parts that they can rely on to get the job done right, the first time.” 

The complete family of Raybestos brake products include disc pads and shoes, drums and rotors, master cylinders, wheel cylinders, calipers, hubs, hoses and hardware. New part numbers and their applications can be downloaded in a PDF format by visiting the new number announcements section of the Raybestos website at www.raybestos.com.

