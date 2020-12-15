Video
First Brands Launches Consolidated Tech Support Hotline

Tags

News

First Brands Launches Consolidated Tech Support Hotline

 

on

First Brands Group LLC has announced a new, streamlined technical support hotline that provides best-in-class technical support for all customers out of its Rochester Hills, Michigan, facility. Product support will be available through a single point-of-contact for all First Brands Group brands, including Raybestos and Centric brakes, FRAM and Luberfiner filters, TRICO and ANCO wiper products, Airtex fuel pumps, ASC water pumps, Carter Engineered Pumps, Autolite spark plugs, and StrongArm lift supports. 

Click Here to Read More
“Our goal in developing this consolidated hotline resource was to make it as simple and convenient as possible for front line automotive professionals to get timely and knowledgeable product support across the full portfolio of First Brands Group market-leading brands,” said Brent Berman, vice president of Product Management Global. “With the launch of our new technical support hotline located in Rochester Hills, Michigan, First Brands Group customers will now have access to a team of product knowledge experts with over 100 years of combined industry experience – all through a single telephone number or email address.” 

Customers can now call 1-888-565-9632 or email [email protected] and get the technical support they need for a variety of products. The technical support hotline is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

In this article:
