It’s no secret that today’s modern vehicles are more complex than ever. Between the many sensors that regulate the functionality and emissions of our engines, to computers communicating over Controller Area Network (CAN) systems, it’s very easy to get overwhelmed.

However, if we take a deep breath and remember the basics, diagnosing these systems will be much easier and make a lot more sense. Even when discussing today’s most complex engines, there are still only five things (in no particular order) that they need for them to run.

First, a car needs fuel. Not just in the tank, but the entire delivery system. Make sure the injectors are firing and that they have the proper fuel pressure. Every manufacturer has its own procedures for testing this, so make sure you check your service information regularly.

Second, the engine will need a way of igniting this fuel, which leads us to ignition. When addressing the ignition system, make sure you include the entire system – which includes, but is not limited to, ECM control over the ignition coils, wires (if equipped) and spark plugs.

Third, make sure the engine is getting its proper amount of air. A clogged engine air filter could result in a poor running engine, and a completely plugged filter will result in a no start condition. I remember working on a vehicle that had sucked a plastic bag up into the airbox, which completely sealed the air intake, and choked the engine.