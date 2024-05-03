Fix Network World Celebrates Apprenticeship Program Approval

Fix Network announced the Fix Network Apprenticeship Program (FNAP) has been officially approved by the Washington State Apprenticeship and Training Council, and celebrates the graduation of its first apprentice, Gabrial Duran.

The FNAP functioned provisionally in Washington State and Oregon since October 2022 and received full approval in January 2024. Fix Network World, global provider of collision, glass and mechanical repair services, offers the apprenticeship program, which is also available in Oregon, Colorado and Montana.

The program aims to elevate the quality of automotive technicians trained in the glass industry by offering an effective and efficient pathway to certification in auto glass repair and replacement services, according to Fix Network. Duran learned of this opportunity through TC Futures, a nonprofit organization focused on transforming the futures of youth and young adults through access to equitable and holistic services.

“Gabe is one of the hardest workers we’ve ever had at Speedy Glass Kennewick, and that’s high praise when you consider the strength of our current team,” said Jennifer Curbow, performance compliance and implementation manager, Speedy Glass. “We’ve enjoyed watching him learn and grow and are pleased to celebrate his graduation from the apprenticeship. We look forward to what his position at Speedy Glass Kennewick holds for him.”

“Before joining the apprenticeship program, I became a dad,” said Duran. “This was big for me, and I wanted to make sure I could provide for my family. Skilled trades, such as auto glass repair and replacement, allow you to not only support yourself and your family but also to support the community you call home. The opportunities for growth and advancement are motivating.”

Apprentices benefit from a minimum of 2,000 hours of paid, comprehensive on-the-job training under the supervision of journeyperson-level auto glass technicians. The program also includes paid supplementary classroom-based, online and distance learning components, training seminars, industry conferences and a benefits package.

Each apprentice receives instruction and training on windshield repair processes, auto glass replacement, ADAS calibration, diagnostics and troubleshooting, cost estimate preparation, and auto glass tools and technologies. To graduate, apprentices must pass a rigorous internal assessment process, as well as the Certified Technician standardized test specified by the Auto Glass Safety Council (AGSC), Fix Network said.