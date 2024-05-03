 Fix Network World Celebrates Apprenticeship Program Approval

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
News

Fix Network World Celebrates Apprenticeship Program Approval

The program is also celebrating the graduation of its first apprentice, Gabrial Duran.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Fix Network announced the Fix Network Apprenticeship Program (FNAP) has been officially approved by the Washington State Apprenticeship and Training Council, and celebrates the graduation of its first apprentice, Gabrial Duran.

Related Articles

The FNAP functioned provisionally in Washington State and Oregon since October 2022 and received full approval in January 2024.  Fix Network World, global provider of collision, glass and mechanical repair services, offers the apprenticeship program, which is also available in Oregon, Colorado and Montana. 

The program aims to elevate the quality of automotive technicians trained in the glass industry by offering an effective and efficient pathway to certification in auto glass repair and replacement services, according to Fix Network. Duran learned of this opportunity through TC Futures, a nonprofit organization focused on transforming the futures of youth and young adults through access to equitable and holistic services.

“Gabe is one of the hardest workers we’ve ever had at Speedy Glass Kennewick, and that’s high praise when you consider the strength of our current team,” said Jennifer Curbow, performance compliance and implementation manager, Speedy Glass. “We’ve enjoyed watching him learn and grow and are pleased to celebrate his graduation from the apprenticeship. We look forward to what his position at Speedy Glass Kennewick holds for him.”

“Before joining the apprenticeship program, I became a dad,” said Duran. “This was big for me, and I wanted to make sure I could provide for my family. Skilled trades, such as auto glass repair and replacement, allow you to not only support yourself and your family but also to support the community you call home. The opportunities for growth and advancement are motivating.”

Apprentices benefit from a minimum of 2,000 hours of paid, comprehensive on-the-job training under the supervision of journeyperson-level auto glass technicians. The program also includes paid supplementary classroom-based, online and distance learning components, training seminars, industry conferences and a benefits package.

Each apprentice receives instruction and training on windshield repair processes, auto glass replacement, ADAS calibration, diagnostics and troubleshooting, cost estimate preparation, and auto glass tools and technologies. To graduate, apprentices must pass a rigorous internal assessment process, as well as the Certified Technician standardized test specified by the Auto Glass Safety Council (AGSC), Fix Network said.

You May Also Like

News

AACF Launches 65th Anniversary Fundraising Initiative

The campaign aims to raise $65,000 through 1,000 donations of $65 each.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

The Automotive Aftermarket Charitable Foundation (AACF) announced the launch of its 65th-anniversary fundraising initiative. Running through July 1, 2024, the campaign aims to raise $65,000 through 1,000 donations of $65 each. This impactful effort highlights the industry's commitment to taking care of its own, the AACF said. 

From sudden illness and death to natural disasters, the foundation has provided assistance to industry professionals and their families during their darkest hours. As AACF celebrates its 65th year of service, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide financial support and resources to those in the automotive aftermarket industry in need, the organization said.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
CCC Report Analyzes Labor Pressures, Vehicle Complexity

Report shows advanced technology is contributing to costlier repairs, higher claims costs and longer cycle times.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
BendPak Founder Don Henthorn Passes Away

Grew company from small machine shop to global leader in car lifts and garage equipment.

By Nadine Battah
ContiConnect Lite to Allow Digital Tire Management for OTR tires

Continental said ContiConnect Lite helps fleet managers monitor the condition of their tires via bluetooth.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
UAF Scholarship Deadline Fast Approaching

The deadline to submit an application is March 31.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

AAPEX Named One of 50 Fastest-Growing Shows in 2023  

This is the second consecutive year that AAPEX earned a spot in TSE’s Fastest 50 Class.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
TOPDON USA Makes $25,000 Donation to TechForce Foundation

TOPDON has donated over $66K to aid organizations & schools that are dedicated to preparing the next generation of technicians.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
DENSO, Manufacture 2030 Partner to Improve Sustainability

DENSO’s targets include reducing the carbon outputs of its global supply chain by 25%, by the 2030 fiscal year.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
BBB Industries Releases Corporate Sustainability Report

This year, BBB set a goal to decrease its scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 50 percent before 2027.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff