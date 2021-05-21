 Fixing Late-Model Ford Focus Engine Vibration Problems -
Fixing Late-Model Ford Focus Engine Vibration Problems

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
Underhood

Fixing Late-Model Ford Focus Engine Vibration Problems

Inspect the rear engine roll restrictor for debris and install a service shield.
 

Ford has issued a Tech Service Bulletin (TSB 11-3-24) regarding problems with engine vibration on the 2000-2011 Ford Focus. This article supersedes TSB 10-5-11 and applies to Anchor engine mount numbers 2938, 3003 and 3085. 

THE ISSUE

Some 2000-2011 Focus vehicles may exhibit an excessive engine vibration which is most noticeable when the transmission is engaged in reverse. This condition may be caused by small stones, road debris, ice or snow that is packed or lodged in the rear engine roll restrictor. 

THE SOLUTION

Inspect the rear engine roll restrictor for debris and install a service shield. 

SERVICE  PROCEDURE

  1. Inspect the rear engine roll restrictor for debris. 
  2. Remove any debris from rear engine roll restrictor. 
  3. Remove the cross member-to-roll restrictor attachment bolt. 
  4. Install the service shield. 
  5. Install roll restrictor attachment bolt and torque to specification.
  • 2000-2007 model-year vehicles: 35 lb.-ft.
  • 2008-2011 model-year vehicles: 70 N.m (52 lb.-ft.)

Courtesy of Anchor Industries

