Fluoramics Introduces Rust-Breaking Penetrant

Solvent free, Bust That Rust lubricates while breaking through existing rust. It will also help prevent new rust from forming.
Fluoramics has introduced Bust That Rust, a synthetic penetrating oil engineered to break through rust.

Bust That Rust is engineered to provide the ultimate in rust-breaking capabilities. Its foaming action allows the penetrant to soak deep into and beyond the areas to which it is applied. Solvent free, it will not evaporate, and it lubricates while breaking through existing rust. Bust That Rust will also help prevent new rust from forming.

This rust-busting agent comes in an 11.5 oz. aerosol can for ease of application, along with an attached straw for smaller or hard to reach areas. Bust That Rust is perfect for use on nuts/bolts, padlocks, shafts, flanges, hinges and all other rusted metal parts.

For more information, visit www.fluoramics.com.

