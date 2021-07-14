Flush Heater Cores with Lisle Backflush Tool

Click Here to Read More

For easy heater core flushing, Lisle Corp. offers its Adjustable Pressure Industrial Spray Gun with Air Adapter and a Stepped Tip Design (P/N 60800).

Air pressure is added to the water flow, creating agitation that flushes out even the most stubborn clogs. The tip fits 1/2-in., 5/8-in. and 3/4-in. hose fittings. Water pressure can be easily controlled with one hand by squeezing the handle of the heavy-duty spray gun. The insulated handle protects your hand when using hot water to flush the cooling system. The spray gun attaches to a standard garden hose.

