Forbes Names Akebono To ‘Best Employers’ List

The prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. The awards list was announced on Feb. 9 and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista selected the America’s Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of more than 50,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, Forbes recognized 1,000 employers, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees, who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

“I am honored to be part of an organization recognized for this award. As a company, we continue to drive improvements to all of our employees and their well-being,” said Michael Blackburn, human resource manager at Akebono Corp. “I am very pleased that the sacrifices and added demands over the recent past did not go unnoticed, and want to personally thank and congratulate every Akebono employee.”