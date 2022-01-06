 FORD Explorer High-Speed Cooling Fan Motor RELAY Overheating
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

FORD Explorer High-Speed Cooling Fan Motor RELAY Overheating

on

Tool Up For Belts

on

Top 10 Wheel Bearing Torque Tips

on

The Brake Pad Copper Controversy And Solution
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Communication Key To Solid Shop Operations (ASE C1 Test Prep) Video
play

Communication Key To Solid Shop Operations (ASE C1 Test Prep)

Do You Have The Tools To Succeed? (ASE C1 Test Prep Video) Video
play

Do You Have The Tools To Succeed? (ASE C1 Test Prep Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Duramax 6.6L Turbocharger Replacement

Underhood: Duramax 6.6L Turbocharger Replacement
Why Engine Coolant Replacement May Be Necessary, Not Optional

Underhood: Why Engine Coolant Replacement May Be Necessary, Not Optional

News: Free ASE Webinar: HVAC Blower Motor & Resistor Diagnostics
The Science Behind Tread Depth On Passenger Tires

Automotive: The Science Behind Tread Depth On Passenger Tires
Understanding Belt-In-Oil Timing Systems

Underhood: Understanding Belt-In-Oil Timing Systems
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Automotive

FORD Explorer High-Speed Cooling Fan Motor RELAY Overheating

A damaged non-functional relay, causing the fan to never turn on may lead to engine overheating at idle.
Advertisement
 

on

Models

2016-2018 Ford Explorer build in Chicago Assembly Plant from 9/19/2014-12/1/2017

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Reference Number: 21N01

After extended idling, the high-speed cooling fan relay may fail in some of the affected vehicles. A failure will cause the fan to either continuously run or never turn on. A continuously running fan will increase the temperature of the relay’s connections (terminals) to beyond their design maximum. This may eventually create an electrical arc which heats and damages the relay terminals. Customers may experience a drained battery and a non-functional or even a melted/burned high-speed cooling fan relay inside the battery junction box (BJB). A damaged non-functional relay, causing the fan to never turn on may lead to engine overheating at idle.

Service Action

Dealers are to replace (splice) the four affected high-speed cooling fan relay terminals in the BJB and reroute the new terminals to a new larger relay. This service must be performed on all affected vehicles at no charge to the vehicle owner. Detailed repair instructions can be found in the TSB. This program provides a no-cost, one-time repair (if needed) to the high-speed cooling fan relay and respective electrical terminals, if affected, to 10 years of service or 150,000 miles from the warranty start date of the vehicle. This is a one-time repair program. If a vehicle has already exceeded either the time or mileage limits, this no-cost, one-time repair will last through August 31, 2022.

Program eligibility is automatically transferred to subsequent owners.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Automotive: Exhaust Repair Options

Automotive: Fuel Injector Wave Forms

Underhood: Duramax 6.6L Turbocharger Replacement

Automotive: Mercedes – Benz Transmission

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician