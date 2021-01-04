Some 2015-2019 Ford F-150 vehicles equipped with a 3.3L, 3.5L Duratec, 3.5L EcoBoost and 5.0L engine and equipped with a block heater built on or before January 1, 2019, may exhibit a lack of heat concern from the heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system when operating the vehicle consistently in temperatures that are below – 20°C (- 4°F). This condition may be due to deposits from the engine coolant becoming trapped in the heater core.