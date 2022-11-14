 Ford F-250 Shock Replacement (VIDEO)
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Ford F-250 Shock Replacement (VIDEO)

on

Variable Valve Timing Benefits And Systems Overview (VIDEO)

on

The Importance of Wiper Blades (VIDEO)

on

Cartridge Oil Filter Tips And Tricks (VIDEO)
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Variable Valve Timing Benefits And Systems Overview (VIDEO) Video
play

Variable Valve Timing Benefits And Systems Overview (VIDEO)

The Importance of Wiper Blades (VIDEO) Video
play

The Importance of Wiper Blades (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Vic Tarasik provides practical tips for students to follow as they start their career. Sponsored by NPW.

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U Courses

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?

Underhood: Are You Choosing The Right Transmission Fluid?
Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel
Advertisement

Video

Ford F-250 Shock Replacement (VIDEO)

 

on

Follow along the step by step installation process of shocks on a Ford F-250. This video is sponsored by PRT.
Advertisement

CC:

Advertisement

The 2005 to 2014, Ford F-250 uses shocks in the front and rear. The installation process is straightforward and requires only a few tools. Lift the truck, remove the front wheels. Before removing the shock, support the axle using a jack. Remove the nut from the upper shock mount. On some models the nut can be accessed from under the hood. On others, the access to the nut is blocked by the ABS modulator. You’ll have to access the nut through the wheel well. Remove the lower nut and bolt of the shock. Remove the shock from the truck. The new PRT shock unit has a precision piston rod that is chromed to ensure proper seal lubrication and resistance to impact and corrosion. The valving inside matches the original unit.

Advertisement

The unit also includes new hardware, including the upper bushings and washers. PRT’s twin tube design includes nitrogen gas charging to keep the shock and strut cooler, and to extend its service life. The nitrogen charge eliminates aeration, which improves driving and handling performance. Install the shock onto the vehicle. Make sure to install the new bushings and washers on the upper stud. Insert the bolt in the lower amount and secure with the nut. Tighten the upper nut to 46 foot-pounds and tighten the lower bolt to 111 foot-pounds. Install the wheels.

PRT, or Performance Ride Technology shares its heritage with one of the largest manufacturers of shocks, struts, and complete strut assemblies in the world. PRT products are produced and tested under the strictest OE quality processes required by leading automakers in five modern and fully automated plants, using the latest technology available. With more than 27 years of expertise in ride control and suspension product manufacturing, conducting business in more than 67 countries worldwide, with a strong presence in OE and OES developments. PRT is a leading presence in the global aftermarket business. Quality, complete coverage, advanced features, and built in profit potential for customers are synonymous with PRT. Performance Ride Technology is in our DNA.

Advertisement

This video is sponsored by PRT.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Video: Wheel Speed Sensors (VIDEO)

Video: Are You The Next B’laster Instructor of the Year?

Video: Tomorrow’s Tech Celebrates the 2022 Instructor of the Year

Video: Road To AAPEX Ep. 6: The End Of The Road

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician