Ford Grinding Or Rattling Sound From The Transmission

Some vehicles equipped with a 5.0L engine built on or before February 12, 2019, may exhibit a metallic grinding or rattling sound coming from the transmission bellhousing area under various operating conditions. This may be due to the torque converter studs contacting the engine/transmission spacer plate.

To correct the condition, replace the engine to transmission spacer plate with an updated engine/transmission spacer plate that includes a bend for additional clearance.