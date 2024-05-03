 Ford Maverick Hybrid With Grabby Brakes and DTC P0402

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Automotive

Ford Maverick Hybrid With Grabby Brakes and DTC P0402

To correct this condition, reprogram various modules one module at a time.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Some 2022 Maverick vehicles equipped with a 2.5L full hybrid electric vehicle (FHEV) powertrain may exhibit an illuminated malfunction indicator lamp (MIL) with DTC P0402 stored in the PCM. 

Related Articles

Some customers may report that the brakes grab during light braking at or below 6.2 mph. This may be due to the software in the anti-lock brake system module. To correct this condition, reprogram various modules starting with the PCM that includes the ABS module, Battery Energy Control Module (BECM) and Secondary On-Board Diagnostic Control Module C (SOBDM-C). Only one module may be updated at a time.

On vehicles with an illuminated MIL and DTC P0402 stored in the PCM, perform a road test after the updates. If the code does not return on the test drive, the repair is complete. If the code returns, check the differential pressure feedback EGR voltage (DPFE_V) with a scan tool. The check should be performed with the ignition on and no vacuum applied. If the voltage is between 1.90 and 2.10 volts, continue with diagnostics for the EGR system. If the voltage is outside of the range, replace the differential pressure feedback EGR sensor and clear DTC. 

You May Also Like

Undercar

Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut

The first thing you need to realize is that no seal is perfect.

Andrew Markel
By Andrew Markel
Published:

How much oil is too much oil for a shock or strut to leak? There have been many technical service bulletins written on the topic to help OEMs avoid needlessly replacing units under warranty. What was their conclusion? Some oil leakage is expected.

The first thing you need to realize is that no seal is perfect. The seal that keeps the oil and nitrogen inside a shock will leak tiny amounts of oil and gas from day one. As the shaft travels past the seal, some oil will stick to the shaft. We are talking about microscopic amounts of oil for every stroke. The oil eventually coats the outside of the unit.

Read Full Article

More Automotive Posts
JEEP Steering Shimmy Solution

Replacement of the steering damper with AE level or newer is recommended.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Brake Problems

Reducing brake drag on late-model vehicles is not accomplished by a single component; it takes a system.

By Andrew Markel
Transmission Valve Body Service

Four basic items are necessary to start your own reprogramming ventures.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Fuel Pumps and Cranking

Diagnosing the problem comes down to understanding what causes a loss of fuel pressure.

By Andrew Markel

Other Posts

ADAS and Vehicle Alignment

New vehicle ADAS features all rely on the alignment being exactly as it should be.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
PCV System DTC

PCV systems control crankcase pressure.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
A/C Condenser Clogs

When a compressor fails, the question for most technicians is whether to flush the condenser or replace it.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ADAS False Activation Evolution

The logic behind most ADAS warnings or corrections is to examine the plausibility of the situation.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff