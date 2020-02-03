The sixth-generation Ford Mustang is the first to have independent rear suspension. In addition, the front suspension was a complete redesign from earlier versions. Aligning 2015 to current Mustang models is not that different from some of Ford’s other products, but you do have additional steps that involve the electric power steering and inspecting the camera and radar systems.

Front Suspension The front suspension uses a MacPherson strut and two lower control links. The camber is adjustable by installing cam bolts in the upper strut bolt hole. This should allow for plus or minus 1.75 degrees of camber adjustment. Caster is not adjustable. If you see the caster is out of alignment, it could be a sign of damage to the subframe or control arms. Rear Suspension As the first generation of Mustangs with an independent rear suspension, the design is complex with four elements attaching the rear knuckle to the body and other links. The goal of Mustang’s engineers was to improve handling and traction, so owners do not lose control while leaving a car show. The suspension includes what Ford calls an integral link that attaches to the lower trailing arm and the knuckle. The link is designed to hold the knuckle upright when power is applied to the rear wheels, preventing unpredictable and dangerous wheel hop. The toe is adjustable with a link under the lower trailing arm. The eccentric is on the outboard side of the link. Make sure the toe and thrust angle are very close to the specifications because ignoring them now can make the post-alignment calibration procedures much more difficult.

Camber is adjusted using a factory-installed eccentric on the upper control link. If the customer has lowered his or her Mustang, there are aftermarket adjustable links that can correct up to three degrees of negative camber and two degrees of positive camber. Steering The Mustang uses electric power steering. The system uses an electric motor coupled to the steering rack by a toothed belt. The steering angle is computed with position sensors on the motor, angle sensor on the column, and data from the ABS module. The PSCM uses a temperature sensor to monitor the internal temperature of the EPAS gear –this DTC appearing by itself does not indicate a fault condition in the steering system. If the system detects higher than normal temperatures, codes will be set in the EPAS module and ABS module in some cases. Diagnose all other EPAS DTCs before aligning the vehicle. Overheating can be caused by a missing heatshield, heavy loads (low-speed maneuvers) or high ambient temperatures. An example of a heavy load would be multiple parking lot maneuvers over a short duration of time with low tire pressure or towing for long distances, followed by multiple parking maneuvers.

