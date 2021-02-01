Video
Tomorrows Technician

on

FRAM Adds SKUs To Engine Air Filter, Cabin Air Filter Lines

on

AMSOIL Introduces Powersports Antifreeze & Coolant

on

JEGS Introduces Ratcheting Tubing Cutters

on

Keep Your Hands Free With Mueller-Kueps Uni-Worktable
Tools & Products

FRAM Adds SKUs To Engine Air Filter, Cabin Air Filter Lines

A total of 21 new SKUs have been added.
on

FRAM has added a total of 21 new SKUs to its filtration product lines in the United States and Canada: 11 in the FRAM Extra Guard engine air filter line, six in the FRAM Fresh Breeze cabin air filter product offering, and two new oil filters in each of the FRAM Tough Guard and FRAM Ultra Synthetic lines. All of these new SKUs are available for purchase as of Jan. 22, and are housed in boxes with FRAM graphic packaging.

The new SKUs grow FRAM’s overall coverage by 4.7 million vehicles, 2.7 million added to the FRAM Extra Guard engine air filter offering and 2 million to FRAM Fresh Breeze cabin air filter family. The expanded offering increases late-model coverage for Honda, Toyota and Lexus cars and SUVs, European imports including BMW, Audi and Volkswagen, along with select domestic vehicle makes, Jeep and Chrysler. 

Additionally, the continued growth of the Tough Guard and Ultra Synthetic premium product offerings goes hand-in-hand with the increase in demand by drivers for synthetic oil changes, according to FRAM.

“As one of the world’s leading providers of filtration products, we feel any vehicle can benefit from being outfitted with FRAM filters, particularly our premium flagship products, which set the standard in reliable and effective performance across a wide range of American, Japanese and European vehicle makes and models,” said Jeff Dent, product director for FRAM.

FRAM Extra Guard engine air filters have been designed to keep damaging airborne particles from entering the engine and causing increased wear and damage, with side-by-side tests against standard retail brands showing that FRAM Extra Guard engine air filters provide two times the protection in typical operating conditions. FRAM Fresh Breeze cabin air filter is the only cabin air filter currently available that embeds Arm & Hammer baking soda into the filter media, which allows it to prevent odors from entering the vehicle while filtering out up to 98% of road dust, pollen particles, allergens and other contaminants.

