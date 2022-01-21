Free ASE Webinar: Diagnosing Modern Chassis Systems

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “Diagnosing Modern Chassis Systems.”

In this webinar, Gary Kimball and John Dixon with DRiV/Garage Gurus will discuss how to diagnose issues with today’s chassis systems. Discussion topics include:

Identifying vehicle suspension system types

Discussing various types of steering systems and their operation

Performing steering and suspension inspections

Discussing how worn chassis components relate to tire wear, handling and ride quality concerns

This is a video-based presentation. For the best results, attend this session on a desktop or laptop device. The use of mobile devices is not recommended.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.