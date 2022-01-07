ASE Webinar: Enhancing Your Electrical Diagnostic Skills

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “Enhancing Your Electrical Diagnostic Skills.”

In this webinar, Justin Ridings from Isuzu Commercial Truck will walk through some helpful approaches to improving electrical diagnostic skills. Topics include:

Why voltage drop

What current flow tells you

Circuit essentials and evaluation

How various electrical circuits differ

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

