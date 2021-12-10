 Free ASE Webinar: HVAC Blower Motor And Resistor Diagnostics
News

Free ASE Webinar: HVAC Blower Motor & Resistor Diagnostics

 

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “HVAC Blower Motor and Resistor Diagnostics and Replacement Tips.”

Phil Fournier from Standard Motor Products covers the basics of troubleshooting and diagnosis of traditional blower motor and resistor board troubleshooting, along with some techniques for preventing repeat failures of blower motor resistor boards.

The webinar will also look at the operation of digitally controlled blower motors and offer tips and techniques for determining the root cause of “no-blower” complaints. Wiring diagrams specific to domestic vehicle circuits will be studied, along with the appropriate use of tools, including the PowerProbe, voltmeter and lab scope.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

In this article:, ,
