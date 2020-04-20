Connect with us

Free ASE Webinar: Navistar’s Diamond Logic Electrical System

 

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Education Foundation is hosting a free webinar for instructors on Monday, April 20, at 4:00 p.m. EST, entitled “Navistar’s Diamond Logic Electrical System.”

Rick Childers, technical training consultant for Navistar, will host the free, one-hour webinar discussing Navistar’s Diamond Logic Electrical System. The webinar will focus on components, functions, datalinks, body integration and other topics. Also included will be some insight into the software used in Diamond Logic Builder. A certificate of attendance will be awarded and sent by e-mail one day after the session.

For more information, or for instructors to register for the free webinar, click here.

