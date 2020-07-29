Connect with us

News

Free ASE Webinar On Audi OEM Repair Information

 

on

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Friday, July 31 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “Accessing and Using Audi OEM Procedures Through erWin.”

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

As the use of OEM procedures becomes more and more important for producing a safe quality repair, knowing how to read and understand procedures is critical. Learn where and how to access Audi OEM repair information as well as some of the ins and outs of how to read and interpret different information contained in the procedures. This free session will be presented by Shawn Hart, Audi collision training instructor and curriculum developer at Audi of America.

Click here to register or for more information.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Free ASE Webinar On Audi OEM Repair Information

on

Bondurant Driving School Featured On HISTORY Channel

on

Federated Car Care Scholarships Awarded

on

Mitchell 1 Offers New Lift Point Quick Link In ProDemand
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Free ASE Webinar On Audi OEM Repair Information

News: Bondurant Driving School Featured On HISTORY Channel

Tools & Products: MAHLE Motorsport Adds BMW PowerPak Piston Kits

Tools & Products: Dana Introduces Genuine Spicer Trac-Lok For Aftermarket

Tools & Products: Cloyes Launches Timing Chain Water Pump Kits
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect