Free ASE Webinar On Audi OEM Repair Information

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence ( ASE ) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Friday, July 31 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “Accessing and Using Audi OEM Procedures Through erWin .”

As the use of OEM procedures becomes more and more important for producing a safe quality repair, knowing how to read and understand procedures is critical. Learn where and how to access Audi OEM repair information as well as some of the ins and outs of how to read and interpret different information contained in the procedures. This free session will be presented by Shawn Hart, Audi collision training instructor and curriculum developer at Audi of America.

