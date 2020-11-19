Video
Free ASE Webinar On Millimeter Wave Radar

Free ASE Webinar On Millimeter Wave Radar

 

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Friday, Nov. 20 at 4:00 p.m. ET titled “Toyota and Lexus – Millimeter Wave Radar and Front Recognition Camera Calibration.”

The millimeter wave radar and front recognition camera are integral inputs to the pre-collision system. Dynamic radar cruise, lane departure alert and other driver assistance systems also rely on these sensors. Repair manual procedures for calibration may appear daunting at first glance, but they are simple and do not require specialized equipment.

This webinar, presented by Bruce Biven, technical training curriculum developer with Toyota Motor North America, will explain repair manual procedures, Techstream menu selections and data entry, while providing tips and hints to increase confidence in accurately completing the calibrations. Additionally, background information about static calibrations and dynamic adjustments will be discussed and data sources listed.

Click here for more information or to register.

