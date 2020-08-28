Free ASE Webinar On TPMS Diagnosis, Service

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Friday, Aug. 28 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Diagnosis and Servicing.”
During this session, industry expert David Spinney from Snap-on Inc. will review current diagnosis, testing capabilities and service of the Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Also included is a discussion of OEM and aftermarket sensors and the current technology available to test and perform service.
For more information or to register, click here.