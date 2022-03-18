 Free Educational Webinar: Don’t Be Intimidated By TPMS Service
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Free Educational Webinar: Don’t Be Intimidated By TPMS Service

on

TV Legend John Gardner Says 'Tune In To T2U'

on

Data Proves Batman's Car Chases Are Best

on

School Of The Year's Jack Stow Commits to T2U
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Making Sure You Get A Strong Spark (Video) Video
play

Making Sure You Get A Strong Spark (Video)

Meet Smith Hall, March's 2022 Student of the Month! Video
play

Meet Smith Hall, March's 2022 Student of the Month!

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

CV Joint Replacement Tips

Undercar: CV Joint Replacement Tips
Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems

Underhood: Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems
GM Active Fuel Management System Service

Underhood: GM Active Fuel Management System Service

News: ASE Partners With Industry Leaders on Innovative Programs
BMW Groaning Noise During Steering Column Height Adjustment

Automotive: BMW Groaning Noise During Steering Column Height Adjustment
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Training

Free Educational Webinar: Don’t Be Intimidated By TPMS Service

TPMS Talk: Fundamentals of Fast and Efficient TPMS Service will help clear up any confusion about TPMS opportunities.
Advertisement
 

on

TPMS service may seem to be complicated but it doesn’t have to be. Instead, understanding how today’s tire pressure monitoring systems operate will allow you to expand your knowledge of this increasingly critical discipline.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In collaboration with Schrader TPMS Solutions, ShopOwner, Tomorrow’s Technician and Tire Review will present a free, interactive webinar on Thursday, April 7 at 2:00 pm Eastern/11:00 am Pacific. TPMS Talk: Fundamentals of Fast and Efficient TPMS Service will provide an engaging, hands-on lesson exploring how a TPMS program can be organized for maximum effectiveness.

“TPMS is found on every car sold in America since 2007, yet there is still confusion about how it operates and why it is so important,” explains Maddie Winer, editor of Tire Review and moderator of the webinar. “With the assistance of Yanick Leduc and Tom Kirkham from Schrader’s Technical Training Team, we’ll break down the fundamentals of TPMS service and provide real-world tips for setting up a profit-building TPMS program.”

Advertisement

Topics covered during the course of the webinar will include:

  • How to identify if a vehicle has a TPMS system
  • How to select the right TPMS sensor for the vehicle and rim type
  • How to select the right service kit and why it’s important
  • How to safely dismount a tire from the rim without damaging the sensor
  • How to properly assemble and disassemble the sensor

The 60-minute webinar will include a live Q&A session and a certificate of completion. In addition, as a thank you for attending, 50 randomly selected attendees will receive a $10 Amazon gift card.

Advertisement

For more information or to register for the webinar, click HERE

Register For The FREE Webinar NOW

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Training: Free Training Livestream On Tomorrow’s Tech TODAY!

Training: Online Course – Brake Components: Where To Put The Lubricant

Training: Online Education – How To Read Spark Plugs For Oiling Issues

Training: Reading Caliper Conditions with Pad Wear Patterns

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician