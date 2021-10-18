Underhood: Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?
News
ASE Webinar: Using Diagnostic Tools for Successful Repair
The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “Using Diagnostic Tools for Successful Repair.”
Bryan Bott and Bryan Lewis with Triad Diagnostic Solutions will provide an overview of diagnostics and DTCs for heavy-duty applications. This includes:
- Diagnostic inspection process – total vehicle health analysis and identifying issues and potential root cause analysis
- Diagnostic trouble code overview – different types of DTCs, how to identify with associated repair processes
- Diagnostic tool features – utilizing scan tool information for diagnosing issues, including circuit diagrams, live data, component replacement guides, service data, repair times
- Troubleshooting and repair steps by DTC or symptom – why are they important to follow
- Technical information – why following OEM specifications during repair is important
- Post repair vehicle health check – why this is important
After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.
For more information or to register, click here.