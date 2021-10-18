 ASE Webinar: Using Diagnostic Tools for Successful Repair -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

ASE Webinar: Using Diagnostic Tools for Successful Repair

on

Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Name Technician Of The Year

on

SMP Awards $50,000 Across 3 Scholarship Programs

on

Bartec USA Unveils New TPMS Relearn Chart
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Start-Stop System Synopsis (VIDEO) Video
play

Start-Stop System Synopsis (VIDEO)

What Causes Belt Wear Acceleration? (VIDEO) Video
play

What Causes Belt Wear Acceleration? (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?

Underhood: Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?
Replacement Strut Alignment Angles

Undercar: Replacement Strut Alignment Angles
Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving

Underhood: Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving
Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge

Paint / Body: Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge
Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak

Underhood: Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

ASE Webinar: Using Diagnostic Tools for Successful Repair

 

on

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Thursday, Oct. 21 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “Using Diagnostic Tools for Successful Repair.”

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Bryan Bott and Bryan Lewis with Triad Diagnostic Solutions will provide an overview of diagnostics and DTCs for heavy-duty applications. This includes:

  • Diagnostic inspection process – total vehicle health analysis and identifying issues and potential root cause analysis
  • Diagnostic trouble code overview – different types of DTCs, how to identify with associated repair processes
  • Diagnostic tool features – utilizing scan tool information for diagnosing issues, including circuit diagrams, live data, component replacement guides, service data, repair times        
  • Troubleshooting and repair steps by DTC or symptom – why are they important to follow
  • Technical information – why following OEM specifications during repair is important
  • Post repair vehicle health check – why this is important

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

Advertisement

For more information or to register, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: UAF Accepting Scholarship Applications For 2022-2023

News: CRAFTSMAN Unveils New V-Series Line

News: Mitchell 1 “Thank You Thursdays” Sweepstakes Returns

News: ASE Webinar: Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV Operation and Diagnosis

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician