 What Makes a Subaru a Subaru- Free ASE Webinar
Tomorrows Technician

on

What Makes a Subaru a Subaru- Free ASE Webinar

on

Education Foundation Launches New Adopt-A-School Program

on

Rev Parts, OnPart Announce New Integration

on

A2C2 Calls On Ebay To Prohibit Sale Of All Airbags
News

What Makes a Subaru a Subaru- Free ASE Webinar

 

on

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “Subaru CVT Transmissions – What Makes a Subaru a Subaru.”

Click Here to Read More
Mark Lambrecht with Subaru of America will provide insight into CVT operation and diagnosis, including:

  • Transmission types and applications
  • Identification and nomenclature – TR580 and TR690
  • Maintenance intervals – fluid application
  • Ratio coverage and shift strategy
  • Subaru Chain technology vs. belt technology
  • Layout and power flow
  • Differences between TR580 and TR690 transfer gears
  • Forward/reverse clutch mechanism differences between TR580 and TR690
  • Location of the control valve body in both the TR580 and TR690 CVT
  • The difference in power flow between a TR580 and TR690
  • Operation of the transfer clutch
  • Location of the CVT automatic transmission sensors/switches
  • Operation of solenoids, clutches and ratio change
  • Failsafe states of each solenoid
  • General diagnosis

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.

For more information or to register, click here.

