What Makes a Subaru a Subaru- Free ASE Webinar

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “Subaru CVT Transmissions – What Makes a Subaru a Subaru.”

Mark Lambrecht with Subaru of America will provide insight into CVT operation and diagnosis, including:

Transmission types and applications

Identification and nomenclature – TR580 and TR690

Maintenance intervals – fluid application

Ratio coverage and shift strategy

Subaru Chain technology vs. belt technology

Layout and power flow

Differences between TR580 and TR690 transfer gears

Forward/reverse clutch mechanism differences between TR580 and TR690

Location of the control valve body in both the TR580 and TR690 CVT

The difference in power flow between a TR580 and TR690

Operation of the transfer clutch

Location of the CVT automatic transmission sensors/switches

Operation of solenoids, clutches and ratio change

Failsafe states of each solenoid

General diagnosis

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.