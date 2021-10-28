Underhood: Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?
What Makes a Subaru a Subaru- Free ASE Webinar
The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar for service technicians on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4:00 p.m. ET entitled “Subaru CVT Transmissions – What Makes a Subaru a Subaru.”
Mark Lambrecht with Subaru of America will provide insight into CVT operation and diagnosis, including:
- Transmission types and applications
- Identification and nomenclature – TR580 and TR690
- Maintenance intervals – fluid application
- Ratio coverage and shift strategy
- Subaru Chain technology vs. belt technology
- Layout and power flow
- Differences between TR580 and TR690 transfer gears
- Forward/reverse clutch mechanism differences between TR580 and TR690
- Location of the control valve body in both the TR580 and TR690 CVT
- The difference in power flow between a TR580 and TR690
- Operation of the transfer clutch
- Location of the CVT automatic transmission sensors/switches
- Operation of solenoids, clutches and ratio change
- Failsafe states of each solenoid
- General diagnosis
After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar. Those who are not sure if they can attend are encouraged to register as they will receive a follow-up email with details on how to attend a recorded session, if available.
For more information or to register, click here.