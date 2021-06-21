 Full Agenda Released for ASE Instructor Training Conference -
Tomorrows Technician

on

Full Agenda Released for ASE Instructor Training Conference

on

John Gardner And Babcox Media Partner For Video Series

on

New T2U Course Added: Vehicle Filtration

on

Continuing Education - Working On Cars Isn't The Same
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: The VVT Phaser And Oil Control Solenoid Connection Video
play

VIDEO: The VVT Phaser And Oil Control Solenoid Connection

VIDEO: Reduce Information Look Up Times Video
play

VIDEO: Reduce Information Look Up Times

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected

Undercar: The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected
Performance and Racing Parts Put Smiles On All Faces

Automotive: Performance and Racing Parts Put Smiles On All Faces
Diesel Turbocharging Basics

Underhood: Diesel Turbocharging Basics
VIDEO: High-Mileage Vehicles Need The Right Lubricant

Video: VIDEO: High-Mileage Vehicles Need The Right Lubricant
BMW Dual-Clutch Transmission Diagnostics

Undercar: BMW Dual-Clutch Transmission Diagnostics
Tags

Full Agenda Released for ASE Instructor Training Conference

The ASE Education Foundation will open the virtual conference; instructors can follow three training tracks.
 

on

The full agenda for the 2021 ASE Virtual Instructor Training Conference is now available. High school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide will receive more than 20 hours of technical update training during the conference, which runs July 26-30.

Conference sponsors include ASE, Advance Auto Parts, ATech Training, Daimler Truck, Goodheart-Willcox, Isuzu Commercial Truck and Snap-on. The ASE Education Foundation will open the conference, sharing updates on accreditation standards and other projects. Instructors will then be able to view sessions in three different tracks:

Auto Track

  • ATech Training – Structured Skilled Development in Teaching Electrical Diagnostics
  • Audi – Audi Repair Logic and New Technologies
  • BMW – BMW Dynamic Stability Control (DSCi)
  • CARQUEST – Automotive HVAC Update
  • Ford – The Future of the Three Eights
  • Garage Gurus – Troubleshooting Parasitic Battery Drain
  • General Motors – Electric Vehicle Operations and Diagnostic Strategies / Awareness
  • Honda – Honda/Radar & Camera Systems Aiming Best Practices
  • NAPA Training – Targeting & Destroying Intermittent Problems
  • Snap-on – Delivering a World Class Training Experience
  • Stellantis – Jeep Wrangler 4xe PHEV
  • Subaru – Subaru Select Monitor IV
  • Toyota – High Voltage Electrical Diagnosis
  • WD-40 – Getting the Job Done Right

Collision Repair Track

  • 3M – Dust is the Enemy
  • Axalta – OEM Colors Creating Challenges for the Body Shop
  • BASF – What it Takes to be An Effective Educator
  • Car-O-Liner – ADAS Re-calibration using Electronic Imaging Measuring System (EIMS)
  • CCC – An Introduction to CCC’s Estimating Application
  • Chief – ADAS Systems and the Importance of Correct Calibrations
  • Collision Advice – Scanning – It’s Not Just About DTC’s
  • Collision Hub – The Evolution of Vehicle Construction Materials & Impact on Collision Repair
  • I-CAR – Preparing Students to Enter the Collision Repair Field
  • I-CAR – ADAS and the Impact on Collision Repair
  • Miller Electric – Instructors Guide to GMAW – Collision Edition
  • Polyvance – Automotive Plastic Repair – Latest Developments
  • Sherwin Williams – Why Best Demonstrated Practices Will Be Our New Normal
  • Tradiebot – Education Transformation

Truck Track

  • ConMet – Wheel Ends for Heavy Duty Trucks and Trailers
  • Daimler Truck – Vibration Analysis
  • Exxon/Mobil – Lubricants and Fuels
  • FedEx Freight – Understanding Aftertreatment for Proper Diagnosis and Repair
  • HDA Truck Pride – Proper Fifth Wheel Maintenance and Rebuild
  • Isuzu – Strategy Based Diagnostics – Have a Plan!
  • Navistar – CE Electric Bus
  • Noregon – Simplifying Diagnostics on Complex Systems
  • Redline Detection – Improve Diagnostic Accuracy with High Pressure Leak Detection
  • Reliance Supply – Fastener Training 101
  • Ryder – Medium/Heavy Truck Preventive Maintenance
  • TA-Petro – The Ins and Outs of Electronic Systems
  • Truck-Lite – Trailer Lighting 101
  • UPS – Fleet Perspective on the Use of Alternative Fuel Vehicles: CNG/LNG, Hybrid

The cost for instructors from ASE-accredited programs is $150 per person, while the cost for instructors from non-accredited programs is $225 each. Instructors can register now and pay in July, if needed.

All sessions will be 90 minutes and will count toward the ASE Education Foundation’s annual training requirement. Seats are limited. To view session details and register for the conference, click here.

