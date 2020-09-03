Connect with us

Gabriel Announces ReadyMount Loaded Strut Coverage

This new coverage adds more than 156,000 vehicles in operation for the 2014-2018 Ram ProMaster 1500, 2500 and 3500 vehicles.
Gabriel (Ride Control, LLC) recently announced the expansion of its light vehicle ride control product line, including ReadyMount loaded strut assemblies for the Ram ProMaster applications. This new coverage adds more than 156,000 vehicles in operation for the 2014 – 2018 Ram ProMaster 1500, 2500 and 3500 vehicles, along with many other new ReadyMount applications announced this year.

“Gabriel is very excited to expand our ReadyMount program to include more vehicle applications, including this first-to-market vehicle coverage for the ProMaster” said Brian White, VP of sales for Gabriel. “Our ReadyMount pre-assembled ride control solution helps get these valuable fleet vehicles back on the road faster, and the one-piece assembly ensures not only fast, but safer installation than traditional struts. They also require no special equipment or additional parts to install, making ReadyMounts the best choice for strut replacement.”

As with all Gabriel Ride Control products, ReadyMount offers premium features such as chromed piston rods to inhibit corrosion and ensure proper seal lubrication, which extends the life of the Gabriel product, said the company. 

Additionally, each Gabriel design is 100% fit and ride tested by its AnswerGarage Technicians to verify proper fit and ensure excellent real world performance.

Gabriel offers free tech support at the Answer Garage Tech line (800-999-3903) for installation assistance or technical questions. Visit Gabriel.com for more information on ReadyMounts.               

