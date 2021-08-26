Garage Gurus Announces 2021-2022 Scholarship Winners

Garage Gurus, an industry-leading training and support platform from Tenneco Inc.’s DRiV group, today announced the winners of their 2021-2022 Automotive Technical Scholarship Program. Each of the 12 recipients will receive $2,500 toward their automotive education; all winners have been accepted or are currently enrolled in accredited, U.S.-based automotive technical schools, colleges and universities, or are full-time U.S. high school students. Now in its seventh year, the Garage Gurus scholarship program has committed over $200,000 in tuition support to future automotive service professionals.

“The Garage Gurus team is so excited and pleased to be able to assist students who are serious about establishing themselves in the automotive repair industry,” said Dennis Sheran, director, Garage Gurus. “We will remain committed to helping them develop the necessary skills to lead the next generation of technicians into successful careers in the industry for many years to come. Congratulations to all our recipients!” Students were required to submit an application, two letters of recommendation from non-family members, and a typed essay or video indicating “Why I Want to Be a Top Technician.” Winners’ application packages were reviewed and chosen by Garage Gurus’ team of ASE Master-certified technicians and other team members.about:blank

Recipients of Garage Gurus scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year are: Joshue G. – Dakota County Technical Institute, Rosemount, Minn.

Kyle G. – Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Ill.

Derrick G. – Wyotech, Laramie, Wyo.

Vance H. – Harrisburg Area Community College, Harrisburg, Pa.

Kristiyan K. – Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Ill.

Nelson R. – Universal Technical Institute, Bloomfield, N.J.

Mario S. – Alfred State College – SUNY, Alfred, N.Y.

Timofey T. – Universal Technical Institute, Bloomfield, N.J.

Patrick W. – University of Northwestern Ohio, Lima, Ohio

Logan W. – Universal Technical Institute, Irving, Texas

Jacob Y. – Northcentral Technical College, Wausau, Wis.

Jaaden Z. – Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, Ill. To meet the shortage of automotive professionals and technicians throughout the industry, the Garage Gurus scholarship program was established in 2015 to serve as an investment in the future of local automotive service businesses and their employees, and specifically to the next generation of talented, highly-trained professionals who will help keep millions of vehicles in road-ready condition.

