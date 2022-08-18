 Garage Gurus Announces Technician Scholarship Winners
News

Garage Gurus Announces Technician Scholarship Winners

 

Garage Gurus, the training and support platform from Tenneco Inc.’s DRiV group, announced the winners of its 2022-2023 Automotive Technical Scholarship Program. Each of the 12 recipients will receive $2,500 toward their automotive education; all winners have been accepted or are currently enrolled in accredited, U.S.-based automotive technical schools, colleges and universities, or are full-time U.S. high school students. Now in its eighth year, the Garage Gurus scholarship program has committed over $230,000 in tuition support to future automotive service professionals, Tenneco says.

“The Garage Gurus team is so excited and pleased to be able to assist students who are serious about establishing themselves in the automotive repair industry,” said Dennis Sheran, director, Garage Gurus. “We will remain committed to helping them develop the necessary skills to lead the next generation of technicians into successful careers in the industry for many years to come. Congratulations to all our recipients!”

Students were required to submit an application, two letters of recommendation from non-family members, and a typed essay or video indicating “Why I Want to Be a Top Technician.” Winners’ application packages were reviewed and chosen by Garage Gurus’ team of ASE Master-certified technicians and other team members

Recipients of Garage Gurus scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year are:

Rachel G. – University of Northwestern Ohio
Keeley W. – Southern Illinois University – Carbondale
Aiden H. – Universal Technical Institute – Bloomfield
Erika B. – Wyotech
Cristian L. – Southern Illinois University – Carbondale
Evelyn H. – Lincoln College of Technology
Jordan A. – Chemeketa Community College
Bryan C. – Universal Technical Institute – Avondale
Cameron T. – University of Northwestern Ohio
Matthew L. – Universal Technical Institute – Avondale
Matthew M. – Universal Technical Institute – Avondale
Zack M. – Dakota County Technical College

To meet the shortage of automotive professionals and technicians throughout the industry, the Garage Gurus scholarship program was established in 2015 to serve as an investment in the future of local automotive service businesses and their employees, and specifically to the next generation of talented, highly-trained professionals who will help keep millions of vehicles in road-ready condition, Tenneco says.

Offering onsite, online and on-demand instruction, Garage Gurus is a first-of-its-kind national training platform designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies, Tenneco says. State-of-the-art Garage Gurus technical education centers are operational in 11 U.S. markets – Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; New Hyde Park, N.Y.; Rancho Dominguez, Calif.; South Florida; St. Louis; Suburban Detroit; and Van Nuys, Calif.

To learn more about Garage Gurus, its training platforms, and more about the program, visit www.garagegurus.tech.

