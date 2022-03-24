 Garage Gurus Continues Tech Scholarship Program for 2022
Garage Gurus Continues Tech Scholarship Program for 2022

News

Garage Gurus Continues Tech Scholarship Program for 2022

Future automotive technicians can receive one of 12 $2,500 Garage Gurus scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.
on

Garage Gurus, the training and support platform from Tenneco’s DRiV group, announced it will again award up to $30,000 in scholarships to future automotive technicians who are accepted or currently enrolled in accredited, U.S.-based automotive technical schools, colleges, and universities, or enrolled full-time at a U.S. high school.

Applications are now available on the Garage Gurus website for the opportunity to receive one of 12 $2,500 Garage Gurus Automotive Technician Scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year. All materials must be submitted by May 31, 2022; winners will be announced on or about July 1, 2022. This year, Garage Gurus is again partnering with Autel US to also provide all 12 winners with an Autel MaxiSYS MS906TS diagnostic tablet. This premium tool offers TPMS, maintenance services, diagnostic reports, ADAS module identifications, and FCA Secure Gateway Access.
 
In addition to the application, students are also required to submit two letters of recommendation from non-family members as well as a typed essay or video introducing themselves and indicating “Why I Want to Be a Top Technician.” (Applicants must be legal residents of the United States, in the United States on a valid student visa, or possess resident alien status.) All applications and related materials will be reviewed and winners selected by Garage Gurus’ team of ASE Master-certified technicians, as well as other team members.

“We are thrilled to be able to once again assist and encourage those students interested in pursuing careers in the automotive repair industry,” said Dennis Sheran, director, Garage Gurus.  “Every year, we see the impact that technician shortages have on the automotive aftermarket sector, and as such, Garage Gurus remains committed to helping address skills gaps and technician shortages through our full training classes and through this scholarship program.”  

“We are proud to be a sponsor of Garage Gurus 2022-2023 Scholarship program and its continuing efforts to encourage and support the next generation of technicians,” said Daniel Beimiss, marketing director, Autel. “The MaxiSYS MS906TS has been one of Autel’s most popular tablets since its release, and as many of our users refer to the MS906TS as their go-to tool, it seemed only natural that these scholarship recipients should have one of their own as they continue their journey toward professional technician. We wish them well and are confident that with our tablet in hand, these aspiring technicians will be ready to meet the challenge.”

Offering onsite, online and on-demand instruction, Garage Gurus says it is a national training platform designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies. State-of-the-art Garage Gurus technical education centers operate in 11 U.S. markets: Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; New Hyde Park, N.Y.; Rancho Dominguez, Calif.; South Florida; St. Louis; suburban Detroit; and Van Nuys, Calif.

To learn more about the Automotive Technician Scholarship Program, to apply, and to read the full set of rules and eligibility requirements, visit www.garagegurus.tech.

