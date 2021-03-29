Gateway Bronco Announces Auto Tech Scholarship

Gateway Bronco has introduced the “Innovators” scholarship that recognizes and rewards aspiring automotive restoration and repair leaders with scholarships and internships for students at two renowned automotive technology schools. Gateway Bronco CEO Seth Burgett, standing next to Aaron Shelby, grandson of auto legend Carroll Shelby and co-President of the Carroll Shelby Foundation (CSF), along with Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson, announced the scholarships and corresponding internship benefitting the auto restoration program at McPherson College and the Carroll Shelby Automotive Program at Northeast Texas Community College. Gateway Bronco has quickly established itself as the leader in the restoration and modification of original Ford Broncos; the company was named by Top Gear as a 2020 Top Restomod and set a World Record for the sale of one of its Ford Broncos at the 2019 Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson Auction.

“Everyone at Gateway Bronco has a keen appreciation for the fine art of auto repair, restoration and reimagination,” said Burgett. “I started my first business at just 12 years old, an engine repair shop, in our family shed and later paid for college by painting cars. Most of our team at Gateway Bronco have similar stories, which is why we believe so strongly in promoting innovation and education. By working with top automotive tech programs, we hope to inspire and prepare the next generation of young people to push the envelope through meaningful careers in this exciting industry.” The Gateway Bronco Innovators program will award $5,000 and help offset living expenses for a Summer internship at the company’s production facility outside St. Louis. A scholarship will be given every Spring to a student at each school who continues to demonstrate commitment to the profession. The 8-week internship assignments at Gateway Bronco will be aligned with college curriculum and recipients can attend marquee automotive events and meet industry stakeholders.

CSF supports the Carroll Shelby Automotive Program, which teaches the operation and repair of the eight Automotive Service Excellence areas in the National Technicians Certification Master Technician Program. “Carroll Shelby strongly believed that learning to repair and restore vehicles was a clear road to a better life for young people,” said John McCullough, Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Northeast Texas Community College. “That is why he was such a strong supporter of the Carroll Shelby Automotive Program through the Carroll Shelby Foundation. I’m confident that he would be pleased that others are now joining our efforts to help kids win the race for life. The scholarship will be very helpful to a student and the internship, especially with the opportunity to network with others in the industry, will be extremely valuable. We appreciate Seth Burgett and the Gateway Bronco team for including us in their program.” The announcement was made at the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction in Scottsdale. Craig Jackson is a former member of the National Advisory Board for Auto Restoration and McPherson College donor. He has endowed scholarships in his father’s, mother’s and brother’s names at the college.

