 GB Remanufacturing Launches Technician-Centric Knowledge Center
News

GB Remanufacturing Launches New Knowledge Center

 

GB Remanufacturing has announced the launch of its digital Knowledge Center.

The GB Knowledge Center is an online technical resource designed for automotive repair shop owners, technicians and counter professionals who are looking to deepen their understanding of fuel injection systems, diagnostics and evolving technologies. Packed with informative and easily digestible articles, the GB Knowledge Center aims to demystify the complex workings of various fuel injection system operations, common issues and technical tips as they relate to servicing fuel injection-related repair jobs.

Joe Evert, GB Remanufacturing’s director of engineering and operations, commented on the company’s launch of the Knowledge Center. “Fuel injection systems are complicated, with fuel injectors being one of the most important parts of a car’s engine,” he said. “We are committed to providing the necessary tools to ensure those working in the ﬁeld are equipped with the most relevant and reliable information when it comes to understanding and servicing the dynamic fuel injection systems and technologies present in today’s vehicles in operation.” 

He continued, “We are excited to continue developing the Knowledge Center, and look forward to adding even more breadth to our database of technical resources in the near future.”

The GB Knowledge Center is easily accessible on the company’s website via desktop or mobile device at www.gbreman.com/knowledgecenter.

