 GDI Fuel Pump Pressure Control (VIDEO)

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

GDI Fuel Pump Pressure Control (VIDEO)

A high-pressure direct injection fuel pump can vary the pressure to the injectors. Sponsored by Carter Fuel Systems.

Avatar
By Joe Keene

CC:

Related Articles

A high-pressure direct injection fuel pump can vary the pressure to the injectors from around 300 to 5,000 psi. So, how does it do it? This is the job of this electric solenoid on the side of the unit that controls the pressure and the volume of fuel.

During the inflow sequence of the cycle, the plunger or piston travels downwards. The control solenoid opens, and fuel enters the high-pressure side of the pump. The next part of the sequence is called the “spill” process or cycle. This happens when the piston or plunger starts to travel upwards, the control solenoid remains open for a specific period that is measured in milliseconds. Some of the fuel will spill back into the low side or supply side of the pump. The longer the control solenoid stays open, less pressure will be generated. A shorter open period will create more pressure.

For the system and solenoid to work as intended, the ECM needs to know the position of the camshafts and crankshaft to determine when the control solenoid will open. Why is this important to technicians? Simple. If you are diagnosing a fuel-related “crank/no start” or “limp mode” condition, the ECM must receive accurate information on engine position for the direct-fuel injection system to work. The direct fuel injection system might not work as intended if there are codes for the camshaft or crankshaft position sensors.

This video is sponsored by Carter Fuel Systems.

You May Also Like

Video

Creating Parts: The Manufacturing Process (Video)

Creating parts takes many steps worth of work. Sponsored by AP Emissions.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Clint Cooper:

Hi, I'm Clint Cooper, the emissions technology expert at AP Emissions. I'm here with Ryan McDonough, our manufacturing and product expert, to discuss manufacturing process.

Ryan, I've got some questions for you. Most of the time I'm out in the field doing sales or technical training. What I'd like to know is how we go about producing so many parts?

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Direct Fit Catalytic Converters Features and Benefits

Four qualities stand out the most when looking at these catalytic converters. Sponsored by AP Emissions.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Engine Control Modules (VIDEO)

Accurate diagnosis of any suspected ECM-related fault is important. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Scott Shriber
ECM/PCM Communication Issues (VIDEO)

Before you swap out a module that won’t communicate, do a few simple inspections. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman
Diagnosing Drivability Concerns (VIDEO)

There are only four fundamental areas that could cause drivability concerns. Sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman

Other Posts

High-Pressure GDI Fuel Pumps

When solving a fuel pump issue, the scan tool is your best friend.

By Andrew Markel
Fuel Pressure Diagnostic Service

Use a scan tool that can look at special direct fuel injection parameters and perform bidirectional tests.

By Andrew Markel
Tapered Wheel Bearings (VIDEO)

Tapered wheel bearings are still being used in certain applications. This video is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

By Brian Sexton
Performing a VVT Service Properly (VIDEO)

When servicing a VVT issue, take your time and follow the steps.
This video is sponsored by Standard.

By Brian Sexton