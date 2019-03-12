GEARWRENCH Adds Industrial Chrome Ratchets, Sockets and Accessories

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Apex Tool Group’s new line of GEARWRENCH ¾-in. and 1-in. Drive Industrial Chrome Ratchets, Sockets and Accessories are built to handle those tough jobs and offer a variety of features.

The new ¾-in. drive ratchet features a full-polish chrome finish, quick-release drive tool retention that reduces time needed for removing sockets. The heavy-duty 1-in. drive round head ratchet offers that same chrome finish with a knurled grip to provide a non-slip surface.

The ¾-in. drive accessories include:

Flex Handle Breaker Bar with ergonomic handle

Sliding T-Handle

5-, 8- and 16-in. Extensions

Universal Joint

Adapters for ½-in. and 1-in. drive sockets

Open Stock Sockets, featuring off-corner loading technology, chamfered opening to guide fasteners into socket and large hard-stamped size identification

The 1-in. drive accessories include:

8- and 16-inch Extensions

Flex Handle Breaker Bar

Sliding T-Handle

Adapter for ¾-inch drive sockets

Open Stock Sockets, featuring off-corner loading technology, chamfered opening to guide fasteners into socket and large hard-stamped size identification

The ¾-in. tools are available as 13-piece and 27-piece sets.

For more information, visit gearwrench.com.