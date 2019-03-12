Tools/GEARWRENCH
ago

GEARWRENCH Adds Industrial Chrome Ratchets, Sockets and Accessories

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

10 Things To Know About Wheel Bearings

Job Security Outlook Good For Transportation Technicians

Orange-Ulster BOCES Students Place Third At NYS GNYADA Competition, Instructor Honored

GEARWRENCH Adds Industrial Chrome Ratchets, Sockets and Accessories

TechForce Foundation Launches 2019 'FutureTechs Rock Awards'

A/C Oil Service: Achieving Balance

VIDEO: Manual Transmissions: Top 2 Inspections To Diagnose Chatter

WIX Filters Extends Sponsorship Of Team Kalitta For 2019 NHRA Season

Meet Zackery Smith, the February 2019 Continental 'Student of the Month'

Auto Care Association, ASE Announce 2019 World Class Technicians

Apex Tool Group’s new line of GEARWRENCH ¾-in. and 1-in. Drive Industrial Chrome Ratchets, Sockets and Accessories are built to handle those tough jobs and offer a variety of features.

The new ¾-in. drive ratchet features a full-polish chrome finish, quick-release drive tool retention that reduces time needed for removing sockets. The heavy-duty 1-in. drive round head ratchet offers that same chrome finish with a knurled grip to provide a non-slip surface.

The ¾-in. drive accessories include:

  • Flex Handle Breaker Bar with ergonomic handle
  • Sliding T-Handle
  • 5-, 8- and 16-in. Extensions
  • Universal Joint
  • Adapters for ½-in. and 1-in. drive sockets
  • Open Stock Sockets, featuring off-corner loading technology, chamfered opening to guide fasteners into socket and large hard-stamped size identification

The 1-in. drive accessories include:

  • 8- and 16-inch Extensions
  • Flex Handle Breaker Bar
  • Sliding T-Handle
  • Adapter for ¾-inch drive sockets
  • Open Stock Sockets, featuring off-corner loading technology, chamfered opening to guide fasteners into socket and large hard-stamped size identification

The ¾-in. tools are available as 13-piece and 27-piece sets.

For more information, visit gearwrench.com.

Show Full Article