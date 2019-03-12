GEARWRENCH Adds Industrial Chrome Ratchets, Sockets and Accessories
Apex Tool Group’s new line of GEARWRENCH ¾-in. and 1-in. Drive Industrial Chrome Ratchets, Sockets and Accessories are built to handle those tough jobs and offer a variety of features.
The new ¾-in. drive ratchet features a full-polish chrome finish, quick-release drive tool retention that reduces time needed for removing sockets. The heavy-duty 1-in. drive round head ratchet offers that same chrome finish with a knurled grip to provide a non-slip surface.
The ¾-in. drive accessories include:
- Flex Handle Breaker Bar with ergonomic handle
- Sliding T-Handle
- 5-, 8- and 16-in. Extensions
- Universal Joint
- Adapters for ½-in. and 1-in. drive sockets
- Open Stock Sockets, featuring off-corner loading technology, chamfered opening to guide fasteners into socket and large hard-stamped size identification
The 1-in. drive accessories include:
- 8- and 16-inch Extensions
- Flex Handle Breaker Bar
- Sliding T-Handle
- Adapter for ¾-inch drive sockets
- Open Stock Sockets, featuring off-corner loading technology, chamfered opening to guide fasteners into socket and large hard-stamped size identification
The ¾-in. tools are available as 13-piece and 27-piece sets.
For more information, visit gearwrench.com.