 GearWrench Bolt Biter Nut Drivers
Tools & Products

GearWrench Bolt Biter Nut Drivers

“Minus-size” options work on heavily worn or damaged fasteners that standard sizes can’t grip.
on

Professional tool users are turning to impact wrenches more and more frequently to get jobs done faster. But nothing creates a speedbump quite like a rusted, rounded, worn-down or frozen fastener. Without the right extraction tools, even savvy pros struggle to remove stubborn fasteners easily, and just as often have to replace the fastener altogether.

Enter, the right tools: GEARWRENCH Bolt Biter Nut Drivers.

“All across the extraction tool category, we find pros struggling to remove damaged fasteners,” said GEARWRENCH Product Manager Rachel Cooke. “And every time we apply our innovative Bolt Biter design in a new way — like with our new nut drivers — we see the same results. Problem solved.”

With their bi-directional design, Bolt Biter Nut Drivers allow users to remove and reuse damaged fasteners with ease, saving time at every turn with up to five times the more gripping force. “Minus-size” options work on heavily worn or damaged fasteners that standard sizes can’t grip. Additionally, their tapered entry design lets Bolt Biter Nut Drivers seat or disengage from fasteners easily, without the need for hammers or mallets.

Using impact tools can force other nut drivers to fail, costing more money for replacements and more time not getting things done. Bolt Biter chrome molybdenum construction and unique torsion zone provide superior durability for use with impact tools, lasting up to 50 times longer than the competitors.

The Bolt Biter Nut Driver lineup includes 16 open stock options and two sets: a 16-piece (86171) and 8-piece (86170). The 16-piece option is outfitted with a GEARCASE with adjustable rails suited for a variety of accessories to keep everything organized and accessible. For more information, visit gearwrench.com/boltbiter.

For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

