GEARWRENCH Expands Torque Tool Selection, Support

Technicians invest heavily in their tools to help make a name for themselves as professionals in their field. GEARWRENCH is rewarding that investment by not just providing the highest quality torque tools available, but by offering customer support and a warranty program that meets those same standards.

The GEARWRENCH torque product offering is adding 185 new products across three platforms: mechanical torque wrenches (MTWs), electronic torque wrenches (ETWs) and screwdrivers. The only thing more impressive than the expansion is the innovation that goes into improving the most common problem areas: accuracy, durability, accessibility and ease of use, the company said.

Electronic | The ETW category continues to be the fastest growing category in torque wrenches. GEARWRENCH is adding 3/4-in. and 1-in. drive options to its core line (+/-2% accuracy), but the showstopper is the new E-Spec. Designed for pros in the MRO, assembly and aerospace industries, the E-Spec achieves a +/-1.5% accuracy and 1.5% angle measure accuracy. Its software interface means performance and usage data can be tracked easily for the most demanding jobs.

Mechanical | As the original innovator of “clicker-style” MTWs, GEARWRENCH is adding 1-in.-drive options to its core lineup and flex-head options to its industry standard-breaking 120XP lineup. The entire category achieves unmatched accuracy (+/-3%), exceeding ASME standards (4%). These high tooth-count ratchets provide impressive access, with 120XP models requiring a swing arc of just 3 degrees. All-steel construction delivers the superior durability professional users need.