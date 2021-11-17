Gearwrench, Home Depot, Monster Energy Giveaway ‘King Of The Hammers’ Trip

Throughout Nov. and Dec., GEARWRENCH is partnering with The Home Depot and Monster Energy to give away a VIP off-road experience with a trip for two to the famed King of the Hammers — the ultimate desert race — on February 5 in Johnson Valley, California.

The grand-prize winner will receive travel and accommodations for two to the Ultra4 King of the Hammers with VIP access to areas ordinary guests can’t get. That includes a meet-and-greet with Fun-Haver off road team and drift racers Vaughn Gittin, Jr. and Loren Healy. “King of the Hammers is all about big energy and big-time engineering overcoming the biggest challenges that an off-road vehicle can possibly handle,” said Curt Weber, senior director, brand management for GEARWRENCH. “It’s an experience unlike any other in motorsports, and we’re just so excited to work with Monster Energy and Home Depot to make this thing a reality for one lucky wrench-turner out there. It’s going to be something they’ll never forget.”

“It’s always a blast to see someone experience King of the Hammers for the first time,” said Gittin, Jr. “I’ll never forget my first trip out here and I’m glad I get to be part of that for whoever wins this incredible prize.” There are three steps to enter the drawing: (1) buy any one or more of four specially marked participating GEARWRENCH tool sets and any Monster Energy product from any Home Depot location, (2) snap a photo of the receipt and (3) upload that image at gearwrench.com/KOH. The grand-prize winner will win $1,000 of GEARWRENCH tools, a one year supply of Monster Energy drinks, a monster energy cooler and a $250 Fun-Haver giftcard, on top of the trip to King of the Hammers.

