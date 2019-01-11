GEARWRENCH Introduces Diamond Tip Screwdriver Set

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The GEARWRENCH Diamond Tip Screwdrivers are engineered with tri-lobe ergonomic handles for optimal strength and comfort, and a Speed Zone for fast turning in low-torque applications. The dual-material handle is oil and solvent resistant, providing better comfort and performance. Manganese phosphate coated blades provide superior corrosion resistance, and the diamond-coated tips provide up to four times the gripping power while reducing cam-out and slippage compared to non-diamond-coated tips.

The set of six includes three Phillips-head screwdrivers (#1 x 4 in., #2 x 1-1/2 in., #2 x 4 in.) and three slotted screwdrivers (3/16 in. x 4 in., 1/4 in. x 1 1/2 in., 1/4 in. x 4 in.).

