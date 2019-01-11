Tools/Screwdrivers
GEARWRENCH Introduces Diamond Tip Screwdriver Set

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

The GEARWRENCH Diamond Tip Screwdrivers are engineered with tri-lobe ergonomic handles for optimal strength and comfort, and a Speed Zone for fast turning in low-torque applications. The dual-material handle is oil and solvent resistant, providing better comfort and performance. Manganese phosphate coated blades provide superior corrosion resistance, and the diamond-coated tips provide up to four times the gripping power while reducing cam-out and slippage compared to non-diamond-coated tips.

The set of six includes three Phillips-head screwdrivers (#1 x 4 in., #2 x 1-1/2 in., #2 x 4 in.) and three slotted screwdrivers (3/16 in. x 4 in., 1/4 in. x 1 1/2 in., 1/4 in. x 4 in.).

