GEARWRENCH Launches Bolt Biter Screw Extractors

For years, when it came to removing corroded, rusted, rounded and frozen fasteners, the entire tool industry was stuck. No effort. No movement. No innovation. And that left professional mechanics with nothing but unreliable options that broke down after only a few uses.

The GEARWRENCH Bolt Biter line of extraction tools has quickly become a major force in the extraction tool category through its innovative design and durability. That evolution continues with the new GEARWRENCH Bolt Biter Screw Extractors, designed with features to grip stripped, frozen and damaged screws successfully.

“We talked with professional mechanics and industrial technicians from all across the country, and they all pointed to massive flaws in their screw extractor tools,” GEARWRENCH Senior Product Manager Jarrett Wolf said. “With their help, our Bolt Biter Screw Extractors go above and beyond in addressing those issues to provide a solution that is as effective as it is durable.”