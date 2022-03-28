 GEARWRENCH Launches Bolt Biter Screw Extractors
GEARWRENCH Launches Bolt Biter Screw Extractors

Tools & Products

GEARWRENCH Launches Bolt Biter Screw Extractors

Technicians can turn to GEARWRENCH’s Bolt Biter Screw Extractors to grip stripped or damaged screws.
For years, when it came to removing corroded, rusted, rounded and frozen fasteners, the entire tool industry was stuck. No effort. No movement. No innovation. And that left professional mechanics with nothing but unreliable options that broke down after only a few uses.

The GEARWRENCH Bolt Biter line of extraction tools has quickly become a major force in the extraction tool category through its innovative design and durability. That evolution continues with the new GEARWRENCH Bolt Biter Screw Extractors, designed with features to grip stripped, frozen and damaged screws successfully.

“We talked with professional mechanics and industrial technicians from all across the country, and they all pointed to massive flaws in their screw extractor tools,” GEARWRENCH Senior Product Manager Jarrett Wolf said. “With their help, our Bolt Biter Screw Extractors go above and beyond in addressing those issues to provide a solution that is as effective as it is durable.”

The revolutionary Bolt Biter Screw Extractors use patented tapered sides so the tool sits easily and safely into damaged screws, while the side- and tip-cutting edges provide powerful and consistent extraction. The bi-directional design makes it easy to remove fasteners from the extractor after use but also allows for fasteners to be retightened in an emergency, if need be. 

With 1/4-in. and 7/16-in. hex base options, Bolt Biter Screw Extractors can be used with a ratchet, wrench or power tool. An S2 steel composition and heat treatment process results in a lifespan that is 50 times longer than the competition, according to a press release. Bolt Biter Screw Extractors will be available in mid-April 2022 in both a four-piece and 10-piece set. 

The entire Bolt Biter lineup is so popular, it’ll be featured on the decklid of the No. 4 GEARWRENCH Ford Mustang driven by Kevin Harvick at Circuit of the Americas the weekend of March 25-27. This will be the first of five races this season where GEARWENCH serves as the primary sponsor.

For more info: gearwrench.com

