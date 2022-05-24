GEARWRENCH Launches Modular Tool Sets

Mechanics often struggle with the difficult task of keeping their tool sets organized inside their storage drawers, leading to unnecessary time spent looking for the tools required to fix a repair. A well-organized tool storage system allows mechanics to quickly identify the tools needed, keeping them easy to reach and conveniently stored. GEARWRENCH has just the solution to this age-old problem—the number one professional-grade hand tool brand for pros, mechanics and auto techs is excited to announce it has launched new GEARWRENCH Modular Tool Sets.

The new tool sets consist of multi-piece assortments of quality GEARWRENCH tools, each organized in a sturdy EVA foam tray with high-visibility size markings. The chemical-and solvent-resistant trays are designed in modular sizes to work perfectly with GEARWRENCH GSX cabinets and chests, allowing users to customize their own toolkit and storage system. The sets feature components selected to provide a complete range of specific tools, each nested in a custom laser-formed cutout that protects while keeping tools organized and accessible.

“Listening to mechanics’ tool storage pain points helped us to design an ideal set with beneficial features—we created our new GEARWRENCH Modular Tool Sets with our customers in mind,” GEARWRENCH Senior Product Manager Chris Coll said. “Our EVA foam tray tool sets help ensure tools are returned to their trays after use, helping mechanics to instantly locate the items needed to complete a task while also preventing tools from being misplaced or even lost.”