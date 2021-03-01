Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

GEARWRENCH To Sponsor Mother-Daughter Racing Team's ARCA Menards Series West Journey

on

Comoto Holdings Announces The Get On! Moto Festival

on

Fans Welcomed For 2021 Indy 500

on

Darin Morgan Joins BES Racing Engines
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Understanding The Need for Vehicle Speed Sensors Video
play

VIDEO: Understanding The Need for Vehicle Speed Sensors

One-On-One With Lake Speed Jr. Video
play

One-On-One With Lake Speed Jr.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

The Science Behind Traction And Braking

Undercar: The Science Behind Traction And Braking
Engine Build: J&D Performance Sprint Car Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: J&D Performance Sprint Car Engine
LS Blocks, Main Caps And Bearings

Underhood: LS Blocks, Main Caps And Bearings
Understanding Wheel Weight Materials

Undercar: Understanding Wheel Weight Materials
VIDEO: Why Do U-Joints Fail?

Video: VIDEO: Why Do U-Joints Fail?
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

GEARWRENCH To Sponsor Mother-Daughter Racing Team’s ARCA Menards Series West Journey

 

on

Bridget Burgess gets her passion for driving from her mother, Sarah. In fact, that’s where she gets her passion for everything that goes into driving: building, tuning, and repairing cars to deliver peak performance on the track. That passion is why the team at GEARWRENCH has decided to sponsor the BMI Racing team’s journey in the ARCA Menards Series West in 2021.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“They’re just relentless,” said Rena Fiorello, Director of Brand Management for GEARWRENCH. “The intensity that they bring is contagious and it makes them easy to root for, easy to get behind. We’re really looking forward to watching Bridget grow as a driver and helping her every step of the way.”

Bridget, 19, has been driving ARCA West since 2019 with her mom as crew chief. Sarah is a former short-course off-road racer herself, and her husband Adam serves as the on-track spotter. The upcoming nine-race ARCA Menards Series West season starts on March 12 and runs through November 11.

Advertisement

“I’ve grown up in an environment where both my parents are hands-on with tools,” said Bridget, who is the only full-time female racer on the Arca West series. “I’m proud that GEARWRENCH recognizes this and is very supportive of my racing program in 2021 as I continue to chase my goals.”

GEARWRENCH will serve as BMI Racing’s official tool sponsor, further expanding its racing program that includes NASCAR with Chip Ganassi Racing and driver Kurt Busch, Formula Drift with driver “Rad” Dan Burkett, and both Monster Energy Supercross and the Monster Energy Kawasaki race team.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Pennzoil Unveils Portfolio Of Carbon Neutral Lubricants

News: AccuAir Suspension Launches ePlus App

News: Champion Oil Seeking Diesel Vehicle Builds for SEMA 2021

News: Magna’s New Michigan Plant To Support EV Market

Advertisement
Connect