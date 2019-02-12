General Tire To Serve As Exclusive Tire Supplier For NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series, Pinty’s Series And PEAK Mexico Series

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



General Tire and NASCAR have announced a multi-year partnership naming the tire company the “Official Racing Tire” and “Exclusive Tire Supplier” of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, NASCAR Pinty’s Series and NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series.

A separate six-year deal was announced last month with the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series making this the first exclusive supplier partnership encompassing NASCAR’s three international series.

“General Tire is committed to promoting the NASCAR regional and international series across two continents and more than 11 countries with substantial investments across the NASCAR industry,” said Travis Roffler, director of marketing for General Tire. “Our team works hard to provide competitive, action-packed racing each week for the fans and we’re thrilled to be expanding that across several more series. We look forward to working with the NASCAR industry to grow not only recognition of the General Tire name, but the various series as well.”

The tires will be manufactured in Lakeville, Indiana, where they have been building stock car tires for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards since 1995.

“The demand for NASCAR racing globally has never been stronger,” said Brandon Thompson, managing director of NASCAR touring series. “General Tire’s investment across the NASCAR regional and international series will authentically drive brand awareness of not only the respective series but that of the drivers, teams and tracks. Our unique racing style will be highlighted and that’s exciting.”

The K&N Pro Series East kicked off the season for the NASCAR regional and international series on Sunday, Feb. 10 at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway.