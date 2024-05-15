Genesis Expands EV Availability to 37 States

Genesis Motor America announced the opening of 26 new standalone facilities across the United States, counting 35 dedicated retail facilities nationwide. Genesis EVs are also now available in 37 states with the expansion of electric vehicle sales to select retailers in Alabama, Kansas, Oregon, and Rhode Island, according to the latest press information.

Expanded EV Availability

The GV60 SUV, Electrified GV70 SUV and Electrified G80 executive sedan are now available at select retailers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Upon entering each facility, customers are welcomed as honored guests into an open floor plan with distinctive brand elements featuring the growing Genesis SUV and sedan portfolio. In addition to the in-store experience, customers can take advantage of Genesis Concierge, a complimentary service that provides a personal advisor to aid in the shopping experience from scheduling test drives at the facility or residence to arranging vehicle delivery, Genesis said.

In collaboration with Electrify America, Genesis offers three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchase. Utilizing the Electrify America mobile apps and Genesis Connected Services, owners of the GV60, the Electrified GV70, and Electrified G80 can seamlessly locate and access fast charging stations while on the road, the carmaker said.