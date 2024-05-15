 Genesis Expands EV Availability to 37 States

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrow's Tech
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
EV Bizz

Genesis Expands EV Availability to 37 States

GV60, Electrified GV70 and Electrified G80 are now available at select retailers in Alabama, Kansas, Oregon and Rhode Island.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.
Published:

Genesis Motor America announced the opening of 26 new standalone facilities across the United States, counting 35 dedicated retail facilities nationwide. Genesis EVs are also now available in 37 states with the expansion of electric vehicle sales to select retailers in Alabama, Kansas, Oregon, and Rhode Island, according to the latest press information.

Related Articles

Expanded EV Availability

The GV60 SUV, Electrified GV70 SUV and Electrified G80 executive sedan are now available at select retailers in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Upon entering each facility, customers are welcomed as honored guests into an open floor plan with distinctive brand elements featuring the growing Genesis SUV and sedan portfolio. In addition to the in-store experience, customers can take advantage of Genesis Concierge, a complimentary service that provides a personal advisor to aid in the shopping experience from scheduling test drives at the facility or residence to arranging vehicle delivery, Genesis said.

In collaboration with Electrify America, Genesis offers three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchase. Utilizing the Electrify America mobile apps and Genesis Connected Services, owners of the GV60, the Electrified GV70, and Electrified G80 can seamlessly locate and access fast charging stations while on the road, the carmaker said.

You May Also Like

EV Bizz

Honda to Establish EV Value Chain in Ontario, Canada

It will strengthen EV supply system and capability with an eye toward a future increase in EV demand in North America, Honda said.

Mary DellaValle
By Mary DellaValle
The editor of ImportCar magazine for the majority of her 27-year career at Babcox Media, Mary has also worked on several custom publishing pieces for some of the major automotive OEMs. Her unique perspective of the import marketplace allows her to tailor the content of custom pieces to deliver our clients’ message with impact to a target audience. As an integral part of the Babcox editorial team, Mary assists with many other duties, including corporate communications and digital media properties.
Published:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. announced it plans to build a comprehensive EV value chain in Canada with an approximate investment of CAD$15 billion (USD$11 billion), including investment by joint venture partners, to strengthen its EV supply system and capability to prepare for a future increase in EV demand in North America.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Mobis Starts Construction of EV Battery System Plant in Spain

The new EV battery system plant will supply Volkswagen and is aiming for mass production by 2026.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
FirstElement Fuel Selected as a Top 40 US GreenTech Co.

Time Magazine, in partnership with Statista, listed FirstElement Fuel 36th out of 250 companies named for reducing environmental impact.

By Emma Henderson
Sona Comstar Inaugurates Manufacturing Plant in Mexico

The new facility will specialize in producing differential assemblies and reduction gears meticulously designed for BEVs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Next-Gen Battery Company Sila Appoints HR Manager

Erika Belmontes is the new HR manager at Sila’s Moses Lake, Washington, plant.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Other Posts

FLO Introduces New Home Charger

The newest FLO Home EV chargers build on 15 years of private, public and commercial charging experience.

By Emma Henderson
Navistar Surpasses 100 Authorized EV Dealers

Navistar will have more than 30% of its dealer locations ready to support the sale and service of both International and IC Bus EVs.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
BP Pulse Opens Gigahub in Houston

It is the first BP Pulse-branded Gigahub in the US and opened to the public on April 2.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Service Opportunities Still Exist With EVs

Like all ICE vehicles, you need the correct tools, parts and to follow the proper service procedures when servicing EVs. This video is sponsored by The Group Training Academy.

By Doug Kaufman