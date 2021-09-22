Undercar: Spotting Brake System Failures By Inspecting The Old Pads
Tools & Products
Get the Job Done with JEGS Tie Rod, Ball Joint & U-Joint Tools
Makes removing and installing press-fit ball joints, drum brake pins, and u-joints easier.
Constructed from high-quality steel for professional performance and durability, JEGS Suspension & Chassis Tools will guarantee you complete your project with less effort and agitation.
The Ball Joint 20-piece service kits features steel construction, recieving tubes, adapters, cups, a short pin, c-press and carrying case.
For more information visit: jegs.com