 Girardin Energy Renamed Polara

Polara has established itself in Quebec and the United States with over 100 turnkey charging infrastructure projects.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Girardin Energy, provider of recharging solutions for all-electric fleets, announced its new identity, Polara.

It’s a natural step that reflects its evolution over the past two years within Girardin, supplier of electric school buses in Quebec, Ontario and New York State and a mobility transformation provider, which has “invested in this visionary project, enabling it to take off as an independent entity,” the company says.

Company Evolution

Since 2021, Polara has established itself in Quebec and the United States with over 100 turnkey charging infrastructure projects. “Our expertise includes customized fleet studies, management of the connection to energy suppliers, engineering work, and personalized follow-up with our customers. We also offer the CHRGPK, our innovative product for optimizing fleet charging energy, guaranteeing maximum efficiency, and with software to enable full control of vehicles,” the company says.

Polara adds it has opened new offices in Longueil, which it says provides a strategic location at the heart of North American economic activity. These new offices will also support Polara’s activities in the United States.

